SYDNEY Jan 29 Australia's Atlas Iron Ltd raised its full-year iron ore production guidance after a record second quarter, sending its shares up as much as 6.8 percent.

Atlas said it now expected to ship between 10.2 million and 10.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the year to June, up from previous guidance of 9.8 million-10.3 million tonnes.

Atlas shares rose as high as A$1.02 and last traded up 6.5 percent at A$1.017