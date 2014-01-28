Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
SYDNEY Jan 29 Australia's Atlas Iron Ltd raised its full-year iron ore production guidance after a record second quarter, sending its shares up as much as 6.8 percent.
Atlas said it now expected to ship between 10.2 million and 10.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the year to June, up from previous guidance of 9.8 million-10.3 million tonnes.
Atlas shares rose as high as A$1.02 and last traded up 6.5 percent at A$1.017 (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
March 22 Australian shares saw their worst day this year on Wednesday, led by financials, mirroring the sharp overnight fall on Wall Street.
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico's government on Tuesday warned Mexican companies that it would not be in their best "interests" to participate in the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, though there will be no legal restrictions or sanctions to stop them if they tried.