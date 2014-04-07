April 7 The following are selected highlights
from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache
in Canada:
The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) attache said
plantings of wheat, barley, oats and corn will decline in the
2014/15 marketing season after slow rail transportation to
market created burdensome stockpiles of the commodities.
"The large crop combined with logistical issues that slowed
down the movement of the crop to export positions has resulted
in producers having to make seeding decisions without knowing
exactly what will be the carry-over from the current crop," the
attache said in a report dated April 2 and released on Monday.
"With carry-over stocks that are significantly higher than
average for wheat, durum, barley and corn, there is the
expectation that there will be reduced acreage seeded to these
crop compared to 2013 levels," the attache said.
Wheat production in the current 2013/14 marketing year was
estimated at a record 37.530 million tonnes, up narrowly from
the latest USDA estimate of 37.500 million tonnes.
But wheat production in the 2014/15 marketing year could
decline to 27.985 million tonnes, the attache said.
Attache reports are not official USDA data.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)