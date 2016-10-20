SYDNEY Oct 20 An Australian state government
has agreed the sale of a majority stake in the country's biggest
electricity network to a pair of local pension funds, a source
familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
The Australian Financial Review reported that IFM Investors,
which invests on behalf of 29 domestic superannuation funds, and
AustralianSuper, which says it holds the pensions of one in six
working Australians, had offered around A$10 billion ($7.7
billion) for the Ausgrid network.
The deal is expected to be formally announced later on
Thursday, the source said.
Previous bids by State Grid Corp of China and
Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
were blocked by the Australian government, citing
unspecified national security concerns.
($1 = 1.3007 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed. Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard
Pullin)