SYDNEY Nov 25 AustralianSuper, the nation's
largest pension fund with A$105 billion ($78 billion) under
management, would like to buy more infrastructure assets but not
at any cost, a senior executive said, amid a global hunt for
yield.
Last month, AustralianSuper invested A$2.5 billion as part
of a consortium bid to buy electricity company Ausgrid for a
total of A$16 billion. It was the fund's largest single direct
investment.
"We have appetite for more infrastructure acquisitions, at
home or overseas, but we are cautious on the price as sometimes
we feel it's expensive," Alistair Barker, co-head of macro and
portfolio construction at AustralianSuper said on Friday.
Barker said it was challenging to find value for money,
having increased the fund's exposure to infrastructure
investments to over 13 percent, from around 9 percent in 2014.
"Places where the value is are places where the stress is,"
Barker said, singling out financial and materials sectors in
emerging markets.
The investment manager said in the past year the fund had
scaled back its equities exposure to 55 percent, from a peak of
around 62 percent.
Barker sees some value in the world of credit, particularly
compared with cash holdings. AustralianSuper is an active
investor in high yield, leveraged loans, lending in real estate
and infrastructure companies.
While AustralianSuper's main balanced fund averaged a return
of between 10 percent to 15 percent in the past few years, that
dwindled to 4.54 percent in 2016. Returns were likely to be
modest again this financial year, largely because of the low
interest-rate environment globally.
Around 20 percent of AustralianSuper's balanced fund is
invested in real estate and infrastructure, 14 percent in fixed
income and credit and the balance in cash, private equity and
alternative products.
Australia's A$2.1 trillion pool of tax-advantaged retirement
savings, know locally as "superannuation" or "super" funds is
among the world's largest after the U.S., UK, Japan and Canada.
Super funds' holdings greatly exceed Australia's A$1.6
trillion gross domestic product and are set to reach nearly A$10
trillion by 2035, according to Deloitte.
($1 = 1.3497 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)