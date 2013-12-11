SYDNEY Dec 11 Toyota Motor Corp is
likely to close its production in Australia, after General
Motors Co said it would end vehicle and engine
manufacturing in the country by the end of 2017, an Australian
labour union official said on Wednesday.
The world's second-largest auto maker said it was closing
its Holden plants in South Australia and Victoria states,
affecting 2,900 jobs, which would leave Toyota as the only auto
maker in the country.
GM's exit would make it "highly likely" that Toyota would
also end its production in Australia, the Australian
Manufacturing Workers' Union official told reporters.