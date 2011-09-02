SYDNEY, September 2 (IFR) - ANZ has broken the global Tier issuance drought with the launch of a 1.25 billion Australian dollar ($1.34 billion) retail-targeted convertible preference shares issue. The deal is the first by one of Australia's major four banks in almost two years. It is also the first issue since the country's regulator released interim guidelines on what features additional Tier one needs to include in order to be grandfathered once Basel III comes into place.

Hybrid Tier 1 issuance has ground to almost a halt in 2011 as banks wait for clarity from their regulator on how they will implement the new Basel 3 framework. The success of the trade could spark further issuance from ANZ's peers.

As well as a mandatory convertible trigger on the upside, the transaction has a common equity Tier 1 trigger on the downside. Under the terms of the issue, the deal converts into shares if ANZ's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125 percent. This is the first time a deal has included a downside conversion at this trigger level. It also has additional loss absorption features as there is now a cap on the number of shares investors receive if the issue is converted.

ANZ's CPS3 offering issue increases the lender's Tier 1 capital base to 11.00 percent from 10.50 percent, while the bank's total capital climbs to 12.60 percent, well above the 10.50 percent under Basel III rules. The new hybrid does not impact ANZ's core Tier 1 (or common equity capital) ratio, which remains at 8.50 percent, comfortably in excess of the local regulators' likely Basel III minimum requirement of 7.00 percent.

Rick Moscati, ANZ's group treasurer, stressed that "over the last four years ANZ has demonstrated its ability to maintain a strong balance sheet position and this transaction represents a continuation of the strategy, even though the bank already had the highest capital position among its peers".

He added that the maturity profile of ANZ's outstanding offshore bonds that includes around 2 billion Australian dollar-equivalent of redemptions between 2012 and 2014 was one of the factors behind the deal, which had been in the works for about 12 months and had only recently received Apra's approval.

The focus is now on whether ANZ's three well-capitalised rivals - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank and Westpac - follow suit.

A debt syndicate banker at a foreign bank said the other Australian banks may consider their options in light of ANZ's deal with one or two possibly following with their own hybrid offerings in coming months, especially those that have outstanding hybrids maturing in 2012 and 2013.

"Ultimately the decision will depend upon banks' dividend policies and internal capital generation capabilities," he stated.

ANZ is paying a margin of 3.10 percent over 180-day BBSW (which was at 4.74 percent on September 2) until the notes are converted into ordinary shares on September 1 2019, although they could convert earlier if the bank's core Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125 percent.

A 7.84 percent return is clearly attractive to retail investors given what they earn from investing in fixed deposits with banks. For instance, ANZ pays 5.80 percent interest on a five-year fixed deposit.

ANZ was also the last issuer of a hybrid from a Big Four lender in Australia. In December 2009 it printed a 1.97 billion Australian dollar CPS2 offering, which has a mandatory conversion in December 2016 and priced at 310 basis points over 90-day BBSW at the time.

Unsurprisingly, the latest deal has met with strong demand already leading to an increase in the size from an initially announced 750 million Australian dollars. Moreover, hybrid offerings are hugely popular with retail investors in Australia as the dividends are franked, meaning investors get tax exemptions. ANZ's CPS3 is expected to be fully or substantially franked.

ANZ's fundraising enables it to strengthen its balance sheet and helps it build up a war chest for opportunistic acquisitions in Asia. The lender is in early stage discussions with Cerberus Capital to buy the latter's 50% stake in Japan's Aozora Bank.

ANZ, CBA, Goldman Sachs , Macquarie , RBS and UBS are the leads on the CPS3 transaction, which closes on September 27. (Reporting By John Weavers, Editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Helene Durand)