SYDNEY, September 2 (IFR) - ANZ has broken the
global Tier issuance drought with the launch of a 1.25 billion
Australian dollar ($1.34 billion) retail-targeted convertible
preference shares issue. The deal is the first by one of
Australia's major four banks in almost two years. It is also the
first issue since the country's regulator released interim
guidelines on what features additional Tier one needs to include
in order to be grandfathered once Basel III comes into place.
Hybrid Tier 1 issuance has ground to almost a halt in 2011
as banks wait for clarity from their regulator on how they will
implement the new Basel 3 framework. The success of the trade
could spark further issuance from ANZ's peers.
As well as a mandatory convertible trigger on the upside,
the transaction has a common equity Tier 1 trigger on the
downside. Under the terms of the issue, the deal converts into
shares if ANZ's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125
percent. This is the first time a deal has included a downside
conversion at this trigger level. It also has additional loss
absorption features as there is now a cap on the number of
shares investors receive if the issue is converted.
ANZ's CPS3 offering issue increases the lender's Tier 1
capital base to 11.00 percent from 10.50 percent, while the
bank's total capital climbs to 12.60 percent, well above the
10.50 percent under Basel III rules. The new hybrid does not
impact ANZ's core Tier 1 (or common equity capital) ratio, which
remains at 8.50 percent, comfortably in excess of the local
regulators' likely Basel III minimum requirement of 7.00
percent.
Rick Moscati, ANZ's group treasurer, stressed that "over the
last four years ANZ has demonstrated its ability to maintain a
strong balance sheet position and this transaction represents a
continuation of the strategy, even though the bank already had
the highest capital position among its peers".
He added that the maturity profile of ANZ's outstanding
offshore bonds that includes around 2 billion Australian
dollar-equivalent of redemptions between 2012 and 2014 was one
of the factors behind the deal, which had been in the works for
about 12 months and had only recently received Apra's approval.
The focus is now on whether ANZ's three well-capitalised
rivals - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National
Australia Bank and Westpac - follow suit.
A debt syndicate banker at a foreign bank said the other
Australian banks may consider their options in light of ANZ's
deal with one or two possibly following with their own hybrid
offerings in coming months, especially those that have
outstanding hybrids maturing in 2012 and 2013.
"Ultimately the decision will depend upon banks' dividend
policies and internal capital generation capabilities," he
stated.
ANZ is paying a margin of 3.10 percent over 180-day BBSW
(which was at 4.74 percent on September 2) until the notes are
converted into ordinary shares on September 1 2019, although
they could convert earlier if the bank's core Tier 1 capital
ratio falls below 5.125 percent.
A 7.84 percent return is clearly attractive to retail
investors given what they earn from investing in fixed deposits
with banks. For instance, ANZ pays 5.80 percent interest on a
five-year fixed deposit.
ANZ was also the last issuer of a hybrid from a Big Four
lender in Australia. In December 2009 it printed a 1.97 billion
Australian dollar CPS2 offering, which has a mandatory
conversion in December 2016 and priced at 310 basis points over
90-day BBSW at the time.
Unsurprisingly, the latest deal has met with strong demand
already leading to an increase in the size from an initially
announced 750 million Australian dollars. Moreover, hybrid
offerings are hugely popular with retail investors in Australia
as the dividends are franked, meaning investors get tax
exemptions. ANZ's CPS3 is expected to be fully or substantially
franked.
ANZ's fundraising enables it to strengthen its balance sheet
and helps it build up a war chest for opportunistic acquisitions
in Asia. The lender is in early stage discussions with Cerberus
Capital to buy the latter's 50% stake in Japan's Aozora Bank.
ANZ, CBA, Goldman Sachs , Macquarie , RBS
and UBS are the leads on the CPS3 transaction,
which closes on September 27.
