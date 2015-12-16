* Android Pay set for Australia launch in first-half 2016
* Apple Pay already launched, still no deal with big banks
* Australia banks strong in developed mobile payment market
* Apple, banks fail to agree so far on fees - sources
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Dec 16 Big Australian banks have agreed
to accept payments made on mobile devices using Google Inc's
Android Pay, leaving Apple Inc's rival Apple
Pay system out in the cold as the tech giant struggles to coax
lenders to accept its terms.
Banks including Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking
Group and Macquarie will accept contactless
payments via Android smartphones when Google rolls out the
service in first-half 2016, the tech giant said on Wednesday.
Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia already
operate their own mobile payment systems.
In contrast, Apple remains locked in talks with big banks in
search of a deal to accept Apple Pay. The iPhone maker's system
launched in Australia last month, with support for American
Express Co cards, but remains adrift from 80 percent of
consumers using other credit cards in a market Westpac sees as
worth more than $2 billion this year.
"It's a big bargaining chip for (Australian) banks to use to
force a better deal with Apple," said Foad Fadaghi, managing
director of technology research firm Telsyte.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
Android Pay will support both MasterCard and Visa credit and
debit cards, Pali Bhat, director of product management at Google
wrote in a blog post Wednesday. Consumer favourites like
McDonald's Corp and Domino's Pizza have also
signed up, Google said, enhancing Android Pay's appeal.
The absence of a deal on Apple Pay hinges on banks'
unwillingness to give up a slice of a market for contactless
payments they have cultivated that is now much bigger than in
many other countries.
More than 60 percent of all card transactions in Australia
are now contactless, ANZ bank said in a statement on Wednesday,
announcing the Android Pay tie-up.
In the United States, meanwhile, a survey by Verifone and
Wakefield Research released in January 2015 found mobile wallets
accounted for just about 4 percent of the overall payments
market for in-store retail transactions.
Fees in Australia's lucrative mobile payments market remain
a bone of contention in Apple's talks with the main banks.
Apple is demanding 15 basis points in interchange fees that
banks have refused to share, people familiar with such
negotiations say. Android Pay has no such charges, the sources
said.
"The four Australian banks aren't prepared to give up the
amount of interchange fees that the U.S., Canadian and UK banks
have done," said Grant Halverson, a payments consultant from
McLean Roche.
