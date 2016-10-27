SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday said it would record A$360 million ($273.24 million) of one-off charges alongside its full-year financial results on Nov. 3.

Australia's third-largest bank by market value said in a statement that A$168 million of the charges related to changes in modelling the fair value of derivative instruments.

The bank said it would also take a A$100 million charge related largely to employee termination payments after it cut jobs in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The remaining charges relate to changes in the company's software capitalisation policy and adjustments related to its sale of Esanda Dealer Finance.

The bank, formerly the most aggressive Australian retail bank in pursuing growth in Asia, has struggling to generate steady earnings from its overseas businesses.

Before the update on Friday, the 15 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected ANZ would report a full-year profit of A$6.22 billion.

