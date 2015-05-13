SYDNEY May 13 Australia's financial watchdog
said on Wednesday it expects banks to slow the growth of
investor lending in the housing market or face ever greater
scrutiny and ultimately more onerous capital requirements.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has
greatly stepped up its supervision on banks' lending practices
in recent months as soaring home prices in Sydney and Melbourne
heighten worries about growing risks to the financial system.
"We recognise that it takes time for growth plans to alter
course, especially given lending pipelines of pre-approved
loans," APRA chairman, Wayne Byres told a conference in Sydney.
"However, ADIs have now had long enough to revise their
ambitions where needed, and we will be watching carefully to
see a moderation in growth in investor lending in the second
half of the year as revised plans are implemented," he said,
referring to Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions.
"On the other hand, ADIs with more aggressive practices
should fully expect to find APRA increasingly at their
doorstep."
The warnings come as Australia's surging house prices stoke
fears of a destabilizing correction hitting banks and the wider
economy.
The regulator also has the power to require banks to set
aside more money against their mortgage lending, an expensive
exercise for institutions already facing much stricter global
capital rules.
Yet mortgage loans are the most profitable business for
Australia's banks amid sluggish business and personal lending
and many are reluctant to cede ground to competitors.
National Australia Bank recently bit the bullet and
launched a A$5.5 billion rights issue to build capital and cover
the costs of divesting its troubled UK business.
"In regards to APRA, since APRA released its guidelines in
December, NAB has been working closely with the regulator to
ensure our practices are aligned to its best practice
guidelines," a NAB spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
Byres added that too much attention had been given to APRA's
December recommendation of a 10 percent benchmark growth target
for investor lending.
"I want to emphasise that our analysis goes much broader
than just investor lending growth, and captures ADIs'
lending standards and risk profile across the board," he said.
"Investor lending aspirations will only be one factor in our
consideration of the need for further supervisory action."
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)