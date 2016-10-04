SYDNEY Oct 4 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
chief executive Ian Narev said on Tuesday the bank will
ensure it corrects mistakes made on customer accounts and learns
from them.
"Poor outcomes sometimes come from human error," he told an
Australian parliamentary committee examining bank practices.
"Other times, they come from inherently defective products
or processes. In those instances, we must work quickly not only
to put things right for affected customers, but also to identify
the root causes of the problems, make the right changes to the
way we do business, and, based on what we learn, look
pro-actively for other possible problems."
