SYDNEY Oct 4 Commonwealth Bank of Australia chief executive Ian Narev said on Tuesday the bank will ensure it corrects mistakes made on customer accounts and learns from them.

"Poor outcomes sometimes come from human error," he told an Australian parliamentary committee examining bank practices.

"Other times, they come from inherently defective products or processes. In those instances, we must work quickly not only to put things right for affected customers, but also to identify the root causes of the problems, make the right changes to the way we do business, and, based on what we learn, look pro-actively for other possible problems." (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)