SYDNEY Feb 24 Credit ratings agency Fitch cut its ratings on Australia's top three banks on Friday, bringing it in line with Standard & Poor's, saying their reliance on offshore funding markets made them vulnerable to swings in confidence.

Fitch cut the ratings of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia , National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp by one notch to AA-.

The rating for Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp , already at AA-, remained unchanged.

"I don't think it's anything new there, I just think it's catch up with the other two rating agencies," said John Buonaccorsi, analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland.

"As long as they they've got double A in front of them there won't be huge changes to the investor base and therefore the cost of funds from foreign investors," he added.

Fitch said Australia's four major banks, on most measures, remained the strongest banks in its global rated universe and therefore kept the ratings in an 'AA' range.

Fitch's move to downgrade Australian bank ratings comes after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut the ratings on five Australian banks late last year as a result of major changes in the criteria it uses to assess risk. The banks were each cut one notch to AA minus, the fourth highest credit rating on S&P's scale.

The cut by Fitch concludes their review of Australian banks.