* Regulator proposes banks reach minimum Basel III rules by
2013
* Means banks will have to meet rules 2-3 years ahead of
time
* Rules not seen pushing banks to raise capital immediately
* Change in dividend treatment to boost capital
position-analysts
* Bank body seeks maximum time to meet new rules
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Ed Davies
SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australian banks will need to
meet new global capital rules ahead of the internationally
agreed timetable under proposals made on Tuesday, although the
move is unlikely to force any to raise any new equity
immediately.
The new Basel III rules, aimed at preventing another global
banking crisis, require lenders to hold more capital aside in
the form of equity, reserves and retained earnings in case of a
sharp economic downturn.
Australia joins a handful of other countries including
Switzerland, China and Singapore in outlining how they would
implement the new capital rules, ahead of most of their peers in
Europe and the United States.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said
in a discussion paper that banks should meet the Basel minimum
capital requirements by January 2013, two years ahead of the
2015 deadline set by global regulators.
Australian banks should then have a capital buffer in place
by January 2016, three years ahead of the Basel timeline.
Basel rules call for a minimum core, or Tier 1, capital
ratio of 4.5 percent, with a 2.5 percent capital buffer on top
of that.
"ADI (Authorised deposit-taking institutions) in Australia
are well placed to meet the new minimum capital requirements and
APRA is therefore proposing to accelerate aspects of the Basel
Committee's timetable," APRA said in a statement.
Australia's top four banks -- National Australia Bank
, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac
and Australia and New Zealand Banking group --
have a core tier I capital ratio, including a capital buffer, of
just under 7 percent now.
"What this does is puts to rest any fears that capital
raising is needed for the big four banks. The change in dividend
treatment is a big boost," said RBS banking analyst John
Buonaccorsi, referring to proposed rules that call for dividends
to be deducted from capital only after they have been declared.
Currently APRA asks banks to deduct expected dividend
payouts but is proposing to bring Australian banks inline with
global rules. The change is expected to add 40-60 basis points
to the capital ratio for each major bank.
"The only worry is a likely capital surcharge for domestic
systematically important banks, but the Australian banks are now
well placed to absorb this surcharge," Buonaccorsi said.
PROFITABLE BANKS
Australia's highly profitable banks are adding up to 50
basis points to capital annually, allowing them to glide through
new rules easily.
APRA said it would also amend its current bank regulation
policies in a number of areas, taking a stricter approach than
at present in some but a less conservative approach in others.
While the top four banks said they were still studying the
proposals, the Australian Bankers Association, an industry body
that represents the big banks, regional lenders and some foreign
banks operating in Australia, said it wanted more time to meet
the new rules.
"There are a number of departures in the paper from the
Basel standards released in December 2010, in relation to
matters such as transition times and phase-in arrangements,"
Steven Munchenberg, chief executive of the industry body said.
"We think that banks should be given the maximum time to
transition to the new regime and we will be putting this view
forward to APRA."
APRA has sought submissions from interested parties and will
undertake a second consultation in early 2012 on the detailed
prudential and reporting requirements.
The regulator has already set strict rules relating to the
Basel requirements for banks' liquidity. In February, APRA ruled
that no assets aside from cash, domestic government securities
and central bank reserves can be counted for meeting the Basel
Committee's classification of "highly liquid".
Given Australia has a relatively shallow government debt
market, it means banks may be forced to tap a liquidity facility
provided by the central bank in order to comply with the strict
new rules.
Shares in Australia's banks fell between 0.2 and 1.5 percent
on Tuesday, in line with a 1.2 percent decline in the broader
index .
Only a handful of countries have already announced how they
plan to implement Basel III, including Singapore which is also
pushing its banks to meet the new rules several years ahead of
time. .
Switzerland and China have also set out their plans although
most European and American regulators have yet to unveil their
new rules.
Switzerland has said it wants to set a much higher capital
buffer for its two biggest banks, Credit Suisse Group AG
and UBS AG , which are facing an overall
common equity requirement of 10.0 percent.
