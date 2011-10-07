* Bankers expect fees to range between 25 bps-60 bps

* Fees will impact bank costs, profits

SYDNEY Oct 7 Australia is seen imposing a fee of around 50 basis points for a liquidity facility to help local banks meet new Basel rules on high-quality liquidity, according to an informal poll of bankers.

Discussions about the fee, thought to be announced imminently, have been kept under wraps. But investment bankers say a reasonable amount would be between 25 bps and 60 bps, with "around 50 bps" the most frequently quoted number.

"We expect the fee to be set at a level that minimizes the impact on the markets affected, such as Government and Bank bonds" said Gus Medeiros, head of credit research at Deutsche Bank.

In December, the central bank said it planned to establish a liquidity facility for local banks since there was a shortfall of assets in Australia, such as government debt, that met Basel III requirements.

In return the RBA would set a flat lending fee but has yet to clarify its level. As a result banks are unsure of the extent of the impact on costs and profits. The same fee will apply to all types of collateral.

Credit Suisse in December estimated a fee of 50 basis points could cost as much as A$600 million ($593.4 million) a year for the big four Australian banks combined, or up to 6 percent of their expected 2011 earnings.

However, analysts suspect banks would find ways to pass on some of the costs to customers.

The liquidity rules are aimed at preventing a bank having to be rescued due to fund shortages rather than low capital and do not come into effect till 2015.

Analysts estimate the RBA facility could involve up to A$150 billion worth of banks' assets that are not liquid enough to meet the stringent rules of the local prudential regulator.

Australian government and state government bonds are the only securities the local regulator considers liquid enough to help weather another financial crisis.

The RBA has said about 40 of the nation's largest deposit-taking institutions (ADI) would be able to establish a liquidity facility with it, sufficient in size to cover any shortfall between the ADI's holdings of high-quality liquid assets and the liquidity coverage ratio set by Basel.

Qualifying collateral for the facility would comprise all assets eligible for repurchase transactions with the RBA under normal market operations. In return for the committed facility, the RBA would charge a market-based commitment fee. (Reported by Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram)