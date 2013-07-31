By Jackie Range and Jane Wardell

SYDNEY Aug 1 The "boring is beautiful" model that made Australia's banks among the most profitable in the world is in jeopardy, as government-backed growth in pension funds is set to drain the money pool available for old-fashioned retail deposits.

Gradual increases to compulsory contributions to retirement funds will shake up Australia's A$5 trillion ($4.53 trillion) financial industry by forcing banks to compete harder for deposits and explore riskier services well outside their comfort zone.

"There's going to be a big change to how funds flow into the economy," said Rodney Maddock, an economics professor at Monash University. "The flow of cheap bank deposits is going to slow down and banks are going to become less profitable unless they can pass on the more expensive borrowing costs."

Australia's "Big Four" banks - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp - are due to report another series of bumper profits in coming weeks after posting a record combined A$13.2 billion cash profit in the first half.

The quartet has been paying out stellar dividends to happy shareholders in recent years, attracting yield hunters from around the globe and overtaking miners as the power behind Australia's upwardly mobile stock exchange.

Unlike their foreign peers which are much more reliant on wealth-management divisions for profit, Australian banks have been driven to a large degree by household bank deposits. More than 40 percent of Commonwealth's cash earnings in the 2012 financial year came from retail banking services.

But under rules being phased in by the government, contributions to compulsory retirement funds, called superannuation or just "super" in Australia, will increase from 9.25 percent of salary income to 12 percent from July 2019.

NAB forecasts the country's superannuation pool will more than double from around A$1.58 trillion currently to A$3.4 trillion by 2022, bigger than the current GDP of France.

To be sure, the expansion of superannuation is not entirely negative for the banks. The Big Four are expected to participate in the sector's growth through their own wealth businesses, while benefiting from the pension funds' appetite for their fixed-interest securities.

Each of the big banks already offers pensions products, but they face stiff competition from dedicated retirement fund managers and a host of foreign players including MFS Investment Management, William Blair & Company and Henderson Global Investors Ltd.

Australia is "a bit of a honey pot for those global fund managers who are looking for growth," said Lachlan Colquhoun, head of markets analysis at business banking research firm East & Partners in Sydney.

Analysts say banks will need to offer additional services to feed growth - potentially taking on a larger institutional-banking or wealth-management role, encompassing superannuation.

"They are obviously trying to sell more of their wealth-management products through the existing banking network," said Victor German, a banking analyst at Nomura in Sydney.

In a further sign of this trend, NAB last week announced veteran investment banker Craig Drummond as its next chief of finance and strategy.

"Certainly that institutional segment is an area where the NAB has traditionally not been strong, so they are shoring up their capabilities in an area of weakness and doing something about it by hiring Drummond who is a very well-credentialed investment banker," said Colquhoun.

RISE OF SUPER

Pension funds are likely to step into financial assets such as home loans, another traditional preserve of the big banks, and invest more in infrastructure projects as they seek returns for investors in a highly competitive market.

"The increasing size of super funds and the reduction in the funding advantage for banks means we'll likely see a system where natural long-term lenders such as super funds team up with long-term borrowers such as mortgagees and infrastructure funds," said Monash University's Maddock.

The banks are also facing competition from, and scrambling to get a foothold in, self-managed superannuation funds. These independent retirement plans - as opposed to those run through mutual funds - account for 31.5 percent of the current superannuation pool, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

Cross-selling wealth-management products is important to banks, even if the jury is out on how successful they have been at it, analysts said.

There is also some duplication of offerings. Westpac provides services for self-managed super funds, while BT, Westpac's wealth-management arm, also offers advice and services to self-managed super funds.

Westpac said that while products were separately branded, they were ultimately managed together with BT. Still, that leaves a concern that the two businesses may be competing for the same customer.

"Are they cannibalising each other or are they working in concert?" said Colquhoun.