SYDNEY Jan 29 Australia's biggest banks
announced on Sunday a $1 billion ($754.6 million) investment in
a new system to allow real-time transfers and payments as part
of reforms aimed at appeasing public dissatisfaction with the
financial system.
The changes come amid calls from the opposition Labor Party
for a judicial inquiry into the broader financial industry,
which has been plagued by scandals involving misleading
financial advice, insurance fraud and alleged interest-rate
rigging.
Australia's "Big Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
, Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia
Bank - have been forced to respond to public anger over
the perception they are abusing their power.
The four together control 80 percent of lending in Australia
and have enjoyed years of record profits thanks largely to their
dominance of the mortgage market.
"We have heard the concerns of Australians and we are
committed to taking action so that banking with all of us is a
better experience," Andrew Thorburn, chairman of the Australian
Banking Association (ABA) and CEO of National Australia Bank,
said in a statement.
Real time payments will allow Australian customers to
overcome current delays of up to five business days when making
transfers. It will also ensure funds are available on a 24/7
basis.
Other initiatives announced by the ABA include financial
literacy resources for small businesses and farmers, and making
it easier for customers to change banks and accounts.
Tom Godfrey, spokesperson for consumer advocacy group
CHOICE, said the steps did not go far enough.
"While all these steps are welcome, there is no substitute
for a genuinely independent review of competition in Australia's
banking sector, a review commissioned by government, not the
banks themselves," he said.
(1 Australian dollar = $0.7546)
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Stephen Coates)