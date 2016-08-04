BRIEF-BBVA sees impact on Mexico from new U.S. administration. expects lower growth
* Says sees impact on Mexico arising from new U.S. administration, expects lower macroeconomic growth and sees uncertainties
SYDNEY Aug 4 Australia will bring its biggest banks before the parliament's economics committee each year to provide a full account of their affairs, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said, as the government faces calls for a sweeping public inquiry into the banking system.
Turnbull exhorted the banks on Wednesday for refusing to fully pass on a quarter-point cut in interest rates this week, demanding top executives appear in public and explain themselves.
"What we will do now is institutionalise regular accountability and transparency. So this will become, if you are a bank chief executive appearing before the House economics committee, part of your regular annual schedule. You'll appear at least annually," Turnbull said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
* Says sees impact on Mexico arising from new U.S. administration, expects lower macroeconomic growth and sees uncertainties
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 The European Central Bank appointed Roland Straub as Counsellor to President Mario Draghi effective Feb 1, replacing Frank Smets, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Says IPO offer price is INR 806 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2kfV5Lj Further company coverage: