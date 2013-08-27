SYDNEY Aug 27 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
has agreed to sell a A$371 million ($335.74 million)
portfolio of loan assets from its Australian unit BOS
International Australia to Bain Capital's Sankaty Advisors for
an undisclosed price, a Sankaty spokesman said in a statement.
The bank is also considering a potential sale of its full
Australian business, a person familiar with the process said.
That business includes its motor and equipment leasing unit
Capital Finance.
A spokeswoman for Lloyds declined to comment on any further
sales in Australia.
The sale of the loan portfolio is part of Lloyds' decision
to exit the Australian market as it cuts its international
branches to fewer than 10 countries by 2014 from 14 currently to
lower costs and strengthen its balance sheet.
Lloyds is also selling a leasing unit with a book value of
US$3.6 billion, sources previously said. Goldman Sachs is
advising Lloyds on the sales.
Sankaty opened an office in Melbourne earlier this year, its
first in the Asia Pacific region. The Australian office is
headed by Mitchell Stack, formerly head of debt and alternatives
at the Future Fund, Australia's sovereign wealth fund.