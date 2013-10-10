SYDNEY Oct 11 Westpac Banking Corp
said on Friday it has agreed to buy Australian assets from
Lloyds Banking Group for A$1.45 billion ($1.37
billion).
Westpac won the auction after rivals Macquarie Group
and a consortium led by Pepper Australia and GE Capital
dropped out of the race.
The corporate loan book, motor and equipment financing
businesses purchased by Westpac have a face value of A$8.4
billion, the Australian bank said.
The deal is Westpac's largest acquisition since its 2008
takeover of St George Bank.
The sale was part of Lloyd's global strategy to cut costs
and shrink its international network to refocus on lending in
the British domestic market.