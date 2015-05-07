(Adds NAB's fund raising plans, quote, graphic)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY May 7 A golden era of record profits and lush dividends is coming to an end for Australia's major banks, with disappointing results this week revealing a new normal of more modest earnings growth due to tougher capital requirements and a sluggish economy.

Having doubled annual profits over the past five years, Australia's banks are now set to post low single-digit growth in 2015, four fund managers said. Net interest margins, a measure of profitability, will hit unprecedented lows, they added.

Bad debts are rising after plunging commodity prices killed a mining investment boom, leaving the rest of the economy struggling despite record low interest rates. Expectations of more stringent minimum capital requirements are already clipping dividend yields.

"We recognise how important dividends are for our investor base. At the same time, the board has to take into account what's the appropriate capital for the company given what we understand about the regulatory environment and risks that we are facing," Westpac Banking Corp Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said on Monday.

"One of the challenges ... is to work out what our long-term position is going to be. Most of those relate to capital, some of them relate to liquidity."

National Australia Bank announced a massive capital raising along with an uptick in bad debt charges, Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group unveiled lower-than-expected dividends, and Commonwealth Bank warned of higher regulatory costs in one of the most downbeat reporting weeks for Australian lenders in years.

Banking shares slumped to multi-week lows after Westpac and CBA missed earnings estimates. The "Big Four" banks have underperformed the 6 percent growth in broader S&P/ASX 200 index so far this year.

Westpac's results were followed by a ratings downgrade by Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank and Bell Potter slashed their price targets. Deutsche and Jefferies also cut ANZ's price targets, even though the most Asia-exposed of Australia's lenders posted better-than-expected first-half profits.

Australian banks are among the most expensive in the world, with forward price-to-earnings ratios at 13.6 times compared with a global average of 8.9.

HOME LOAN PRESSURES

Banks chiefs are now battening down the hatches by slowing dividend growth, bolstering capital and selling low-returning businesses.

NAB, the country's No.4 lender by market value, on Thursday said it planned to raise A$5.5 billion ($4.38 billion) in a rights issue and float its troubled British unit.

"It's pretty clear to us that regulatory capital requirements are only going higher... We are moving to build what is an unquestionably strong balance sheet," NAB executive Craig Drummond said on a conference call with analysts.

The move will be positive for NAB but could put further downward pressure on bank shares in the short term, said one fund manager who holds bank stock but not NAB.

In other developments, second-biggest lender Westpac announced a A$2 billion fund raising through its dividend reinvestment plan. Third-ranked ANZ, meanwhile, put its car and equipment finance business on the market.

The banks are also slowing down the most profitable part of their business - home lending.

Frothiness in the property market has triggered a government crackdown on illegal foreign investment and put pressure on banks to curb lending to speculators.

A government-backed review in December called for banks to strengthen capital levels and lift so-called risk weights on mortgages, meaning competition for home loans is likely to intensify.

($1 = 1.2550 Australian dollars) (Editing by Stephen Coates)