Dec 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
cut the ratings on five Australian banks on Thursday as a result
of major changes in the criteria it uses to assess risk.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp were each cut one
notch to AA minus, the fourth highest credit rating on S&P's
scale.
Macquarie Group Ltd was cut by two levels to BBB,
the ninth highest grade.
Standard Chartered Plc's rating was increased one
level to A plus, the fifth highest rating.
The rating on Singapore bank DBS Bank Ltd was left
unchanged at AA minus following the revision. Overseas-Chinese
Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank
were each raised by one level to AA minus.
In Japan, Nomura Holdings Inc was left unchanged at
BBB plus and Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co Ltd was also left
unchanged, at A plus. Resona Bank Ltd was left
unchanged at A.
The Bank of East Asia Ltd was raised one level to
A.
Earlier this week, S&P reduced the credit rating on 15 big
banks, mostly in Europe and the United States, as part of its
sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.
The announcement by S&P comes at a time when markets for
bank debt are on edge because of the European debt crisis. It
could increase already-soaring funding costs for some banks.
But S&P began warning financial markets more than a year ago
that it was revising its ratings.
The overhaul is part of a broad, multi-year drive by the
agency to improve its products and repair its reputation. S&P
badly tarnished its image by wrongly putting triple-A ratings on
securities backed by subprime mortgages. The agency is owned by
the McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.
S&P officials expect the new system to allow the agency to
more quickly change ratings when it sees new threats to bank
funding or sees governments become less willing to bail out
creditors.
The criteria are also intended to make better comparisons of
banks around the world by applying consistent measurements of
bank capital, S&P officials said.
(Reporting by Neil Fullick in Singapore)