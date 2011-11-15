SYDNEY Nov 16 Australia's central bank on
Wednesday set out the terms of a new liquidity facility that
would allow domestic commercial banks to better meet liquidity
standards under Basel III rules.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said its Committed
Liquidity Facility (CLF) would charge a fee of 15 basis points
per annum, based on the size of the commitment. The fee will
apply to both drawn and undrawn commitments and must be paid
monthly in advance.
For the CLF, which will come in from Jan. 1 2015, the RBA
would purchase securities under repo at an interest rate set 25
basis points above the cash rate, in line with the current
arrangements for the overnight repo facility.
The initial margins that the Reserve Bank will apply to
eligible collateral will be the same as those used in the Bank's
normal market operations.
The RBA would accept securities eligible for its current
market operations as well as certain related-party assets issued
by bankruptcy remote vehicles, such as self-securitised
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).
The central bank also widened the range of securities it
accepts in normal operations to include all senior debt
securities with a residual maturity of 12 months or less that
have been issued by Australian depositary institutions with a
public credit rating.
The RBA said it would also lower the minimum credit rating
for eligible long-term debt securities issued by ADIs to BBB+
from A-.
The CLF is needed in Australia as there is not enough
government debt on issue for banks to meet the strict
requirement of Basel III.
