SYDNEY Oct 25 The Australian financial regulator has asked top lenders to draw up plans setting out how they would recover from a scenario involving a major depletion of capital and associated liquidity pressure.

The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority has established a pilot programme for the large lenders but intends to extend this plan to a wider set of deposit-taking institutions in 2012/13, its chairman John Laker told a conference.

It will also include insurance companies in due course and become a permanent feature of its supervision, he said.

"Draft recovery plans will be required by the end of 2011 and finalised plans, signed-off by the board of each ADI (Authorised deposit taking institutions), will be required by June 2012," Laker said.

"We have asked that recovery plans provide a 'menu' of actions that could be deployed, focusing on the actions that could make a material difference to capital and funding."

The regulator's move is part of a global response to the financial crisis that engulfed the world in 2008/09 and required government bailouts of large banks in United States and Europe.

The global response includes mandating banks to hold a minimum level of capital and liquid assets to avert a crisis.

APRA said it would ask the banks to focus on determining the core and non core functions, assets than can be sold quickly, strategic assessment and financial projections for the recovery and the media and communication strategy.

Laker said the aim of the programme was to ensure the bank have a plan to restore themselves to sound financial condition rather than just raise capital or seek funds from the central bank in the event of trouble.

The top four Australian banks -- National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group -- remained profitable during the crisis.

They emerged from the global financial crisis with record levels of capital and liquidity and have been reeling in consecutive record profits over the last two years. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)