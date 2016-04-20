BRIEF-Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38
* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results
SYDNEY, April 20 Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced that banks will pay an additional A$120 million ($93.5 million) to increase resources of the market regulator, augmenting its power to investigate financial misdeeds.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission will get a new commissioner with prosecuting experience, Morrison said, while announcing an extension to the term of ASIC Chairman Greg Medcraft by 18 months.
The announcements come amid growing calls to hold a broader Royal Commission inquiry into the country's biggest banks following a series of revelations about misconduct and ahead of a general election in July.
($1 = 1.2840 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Bank plans to cut as much as 17 percent of its equities staff and 6 percent of its fixed-income staff around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Indiabulls Wholesale Services Ltd - dec quarter net loss 199.4 million rupees versus profit 88 million rupees year ago