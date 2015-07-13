SYDNEY, July 13 Australia's major banks would
need to increase their capital ratios by 200 basis points to
make them "unquestionably strong" and place them among the top
quartile of international lenders, the regulator said on Monday.
The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA)
released the results of a study which found that although
Australian banks are well-capitalised they lagged international
peers in terms of capital reserves.
Even so, it said the study will not determine its approach
to setting capital ratios for banks, most of which have already
taken steps to boost capital and rein in more risky mortgage
lending amid fears of a bubble in the Sydney and Melbourne
housing markets.
"APRA regards the top quartile positioning as a useful
'sense check' of the strength of the Australian framework, but
does not intend to tightly tie Australian requirements to a
benchmark based on the capital adequacy ratios of international
banks," it said.
Capital ratios at the major banks - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking
Group and National Australia Bank - stand
between 10-11.6 percent.
They would need as much as A$48 billion to move to the top
quartile, analysts estimated, after a government-backed review
last year called for stronger capital levels for banks to ensure
they can survive a global financial crisis.
