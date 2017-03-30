SYDNEY, March 31 Australia's banking watchdog on
Friday said it would place limits on interest-only residential
loans to reinforce sound mortgage lending practices in a hot
property market.
New interest-only lending will be limited to 30 percent of
total new residential mortgage lending, whereas it stands at
around 40 percent at present, the Australian Prudential
Regulatory Authority (APRA) said.
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that the country's banks
faced risks from high household debt and an overheated property
sector.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by G Crosse)