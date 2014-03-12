MELBOURNE, March 12 Australia's Queensland state
government has rejected proposals from Swiss giant Glencore
Xstrata and a local firm to mine bauxite, fearing that
neither would develop the mine swiftly enough to benefit the
local indigenous community.
The state opened the Aurukun deposit to bids in late 2012,
attracting interest from five companies, including Rio Tinto
, and receiving final bids from Glencore and
Australian Indigenous Resources Pty Ltd (AIR).
"After carefully considering the proposals, the government
is not satisfied that either bid ... could deliver what the
government had hoped for in a timely manner," Queensland deputy
premier Jeff Seeney said in a statement on Wednesday.
The state remains open to proposals that would open a mine
"in a timely fashion" and "for the benefit of the local
community", he said, without specifying how quickly it wants a
mine developed.
Bauxite is used to make alumina, which is then refined into
aluminium.
Bauxite prices have improved on the back of a recent ban on
exports from Indonesia, the main supplier to top aluminium
producer China, but the Aurukun bid came at a time when most
miners, facing weaker commodity prices, had retreated from
building any mines from scratch.
The Aurukun deposit, where reserves could support production
of 6.5 million tonnes a year or the equivalent of nearly 10
percent of China's bauxite imports in 2013, has long been stuck
on the drawing board. It was held until 2004 by Alcan of Canada,
which failed to develop it over 29 years.
It was then awarded to Aluminium Corp of China (Chalco)
, which planned to develop the mine as part of a $2.5
billion alumina and aluminium project, but gave it up after the
global financial crisis spread to commodities markets.
Aurukun is mainly an Aboriginal community of about 1,000
people in the remote area of Cape York, near similar deposits
mined by Rio Tinto.