By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 18 Australia will export a record
amount of beef in 2013/14, driven by strong demand from the
United States and emerging markets, including China, the
government's official forecaster said on Tuesday.
Beef and veal exports in the coming season were expected to
total 1.07 million tonnes, up from a record 1.015 million this
year, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource
Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said in its quarterly report.
The increase would be underpinned by stronger demand from
Asia, while a rise in demand from the United States would offset
falling sales in other markets, including Japan following an
easing of import restrictions on U.S. beef.
The latest export forecast for the 2013/14 marketing year is
up 7 percent from ABARES' March forecast of an even 1 million
tonnes.
ABARES said demand in the current season had risen
substantially from China, where a wealthier middle class is
increasingly turning to a higher protein diet, and forecast
sales growth of about 10 percent.
China is set to become the fourth-largest market for
Australia's beef and veal exports this year.
"Since September 2012 monthly exports to China have averaged
9,000 tonnes, compared with average monthly exports of around
500 tonnes over the five years to August 2012," the forecaster
said in its quarterly report. "In 2013-14 exports to China are
forecast to increase to around 120,000 tonnes."
ABARES noted that Australian beef exports enjoy favourable
access to China after it restricted sales from the United States
and Brazil over mad cow disease fears.
Australian beef exports to Southeast Asia would rise 6
percent during the 2013/14 season, to reach 95,000 tonnes,
ABARES said, offsetting a slide in expected sales to Indonesia,
previously one of Australia's largest markets.
"Increased exports to the Philippines, Malaysia and
Singapore have more than offset a 24 per cent decline in exports
to Indonesia, which are being restricted by the Indonesian
government's maintenance of a quota on beef imports," it said.
Exports of beef to the United States were expected to rise
10 percent in 2013/14, driven by lower domestic supplies, and
increased demand for Australian beef, aided by a weaker dollar.
However, ABARES expected sales of beef to Japan to decline
after it eased its restriction on U.S. imports in February,
relaxing a safeguard against mad cow disease that has frustrated
North American producers for a decade.
Australian exports in 2013/14 were expected to decline 7
percent from the current season, ABARES said, as U.S. imports
took a greater share of the market at the expense of Australian
beef.
ABARES held its sugar production forecast for the 2013/14
season unchanged at 4.54 million tonnes.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)