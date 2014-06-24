SYDNEY, June 24 BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it was looking at further job cuts at its flagship Australian iron ore division, amid a weakening market outlook.

A company spokeswoman said that reducing the payroll was part of a wider focus by the world's biggest mining company to better contain costs.

Earlier this year, BHP announced 170 jobs would go at its Whaleback mine in the Pilbara iron ore belt. A further 100 people have been let go at the division's Perth headquarters. (Reporting by James Regan)