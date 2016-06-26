BRIEF-Atlas Mara inks deal with Mastercard for sub-Saharan africa
* Atlas Mara and Mastercard enter into partnership to provide financial access to millions of customers in Sub-Saharan Africa
SYDNEY, June 27 Australian mining giant BHP Billiton said on Monday it will spend $900 million, or 18 percent of its capital budget, in exploration next financial year.
Petroleum exploration will focus on deepwater basins in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the Northern Beagle basin, off the coast of Western Australia, the company's head of geoscience, Laura Tyler, said. Copper exploration is targeting greenfield deposits in Chile, Peru, the United States, Canada and South Australia.
BHP last week announced it would cut costs by 16 percent in the coming year, and boost coal output by 8 percent in the three years to June 2018. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Acquires OCL1 US specialist in architectural lighting solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 1 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it had become the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to introduce real time, cross-border payments on blockchain, becoming the latest lender to experiment with the technology.