SYDNEY, April 16 The world's biggest mining company, BHP Billiton , on Wednesday lifted full-year iron ore production guidance by 5 million tonnes to 217 million as it pushes ahead with expansion work in Australia.

Output from the company's most profitable division rose 1 pct to 49.6 million tonnes in the three months ended March 31 versus the previous quarter, and 23 percent against the year-ago period, BHP said in its latest production report.

(Reporting by James Regan. Editing by Andre Grenon)