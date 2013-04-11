* BHP calls on U.S. to free up oil and gas exports
* Chairman says rise in global energy demand to at least
match world GDP growth
* Glut of shale gas exists
MELBOURNE, April 11 BHP Billiton
, which is beefing up its shale gas business in the
United States, called on U.S. lawmakers to open the door to oil
and gas exports.
A shale gas bonanza has led to a natural gas glut in the
United States, where production has quickly begun to outpace
demand.
Gas drillers argue that development will be curtailed if
they are not able to tap into foreign markets beyond countries
that have free trade agreements with the United States.
Nearly 20 projects have sought permission from the U.S.
Energy Department to export gas to new markets.
"They should encourage the export of their onshore oil and
gas because that will have geopolitical benefits around the
world," BHP Chairman Jac Nasser said.
BHP has set an overall production target of 240 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) for fiscal 2013.
U.S. lawmakers have been divided on the issue of LNG
exports, with some raising concerns that the nation risks
trading away its energy security advantage if too many exports
are allowed.
"I don't like the phrase 'energy security and energy
independence'," Nasser said.
"We're bullish on energy demand in total," Nasser said.
He said he saw global energy demand growing by at least the
same rate as world gross domestic product (GDP).