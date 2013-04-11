* BHP calls on U.S. to free up oil and gas exports

* Chairman says rise in global energy demand to at least match world GDP growth

* Glut of shale gas exists

MELBOURNE, April 11 BHP Billiton , which is beefing up its shale gas business in the United States, called on U.S. lawmakers to open the door to oil and gas exports.

A shale gas bonanza has led to a natural gas glut in the United States, where production has quickly begun to outpace demand.

Gas drillers argue that development will be curtailed if they are not able to tap into foreign markets beyond countries that have free trade agreements with the United States.

Nearly 20 projects have sought permission from the U.S. Energy Department to export gas to new markets.

"They should encourage the export of their onshore oil and gas because that will have geopolitical benefits around the world," BHP Chairman Jac Nasser said.

BHP has set an overall production target of 240 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) for fiscal 2013.

U.S. lawmakers have been divided on the issue of LNG exports, with some raising concerns that the nation risks trading away its energy security advantage if too many exports are allowed.

"I don't like the phrase 'energy security and energy independence'," Nasser said.

"We're bullish on energy demand in total," Nasser said.

He said he saw global energy demand growing by at least the same rate as world gross domestic product (GDP).