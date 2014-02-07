SYDNEY Feb 7 Anglo-Australian miner BHP
Billiton and Japanese trading house Mitsubishi
Corp will cut around 230 jobs at a jointly-owned coal
mine in Australia in a cost-cutting move as Asia's demand for
the fuel wanes.
Hard coking coal contracts for the first quarter of 2014
have fallen to their lowest on record to stand at $143 a tonne,
down 6 percent from $152 in the fourth quarter of last year.
The BHP Mitsubishi Alliance joint venture said it was
consulting employees at its Saraji Mine in Queensland state
about the job losses to ensure "ongoing competitiveness and
viability".
The mine produces up to 8 million tonnes each year of coking
coal, used to make steel. The nearby Norwich Park and Gregory
mines have already been closed by BHP and Mitsubishi in response
to lower demand.
Uncertainty surrounds the future of coal mining, Australia's
second-biggest generator of export earnings after iron ore.
In the major export market of China, efforts to expand the
network of rail haulage lines could fuel domestic coal mining at
the expense of imports.
The country aims to expand rail hauling capacity by 30
million to 40 million tonnes annually over the next five to
eight years.
Its raw coal production capacity is estimated at 4.1 billion
tonnes. Expansion plans could add around 860 million tonnes of
capacity in the five years to 2015, industry forecasts show.
As a result, there is no guarantee that China represents a
growing long-term market for major coal exporters, says Gerard
Burg, a senior economist at National Bank of Australia.
BHP and Mitsubishi employ more than 10,000 workers in the
coal-rich Bowen Basin, where its mines are located.