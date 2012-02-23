* BHP to suspend Australia manganese alloy plant
* To conduct 3-month review over future of the operation
* Cites further erosion in markets for the steel alloy
* Strong Australian dollar also at fault, BHP says.
(Adds details, quotes, market outlook)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 BHP Billiton
will suspend production at its TEMCO manganese alloy
smelter in Tasmania, Australia by early to mid-March and conduct
a review of the business, citing stiff international competition
and rising operating costs, the company said on Thursday.
"Recently, there has been further erosion of its
international competitiveness due to the strong Australian
dollar and steady increases in input costs, including in
reductants and electricity," the company said in a statement.
At the same time, manganese alloy markets in Europe and
North America have been weak and global prices remain low, it
said.
BHP is the world's largest producer of manganese, used to
strengthen steel, mining 3.25 million tonnes of ore from
operations in Australia and South Africa in the December 2011
half-year period.
The weak market situation for manganese was being
exacerbated by a large stockpile of ore at Chinese ports and
poor demand for steel long products, according to metals
traders.
"While measures have been taken to make the operation as
cost effective as possible, these have not been sufficient to
counter shifts in the market, increased costs of production, or
operating losses," BHP said.
Over the next three months, BHP said it will review the
long-term future of the operation.
Permanent employees of TEMCO will not be immediately
affected by the suspension, though the number of outside
contractors working at the facility will be cut, BHP said.
The operation began production in 1962 and remains the only
manganese ferroalloy plant in Australia. It incorporates four
furnaces and a sinter plant and produces high-carbon
ferromanganese, silicomanganese and sinter. Production has run
as high as a quarter-million tonnes per year.
BHP also mines manganese on the Australian mainland and in
South Africa.
Roughly 80 percent of manganese ore production is sold
directly to external customers. The remainder is fed to the
TEMCO smelter and another facility in Meyerton, South Africa,
according to BHP.
BHP earlier this month cited a 22 percent decline in ore
prices and a 10 percent decline in alloy prices as a "major drag
on profitability" of its manganese division in the half-year
period to December 31, 2011.
Recovery, particularly of the construction industries in
Europe and North America, could lead to a firming of manganese
ferroalloy prices starting in 2013, according to a report this
month by London-based Roskill Information Services.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)