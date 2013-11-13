SYDNEY Nov 13 BHP Billiton will see a drop in nickel production in the current quarter following the suspension of its Perseverance mine in Australia due to a "seismic event" on Oct 31.

Operations at the underground mine will remain halted while experts assess the impact on operations, the company said on Wednesday.

Production from the Kwinana nickel refinery on the westesn Australian coast would be maintained in the short term, but the suspension was likely to reduce total saleable nickel output in the December 2013 quarter, it said.