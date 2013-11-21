PERTH Nov 21 Global miner BHP Billiton , a fierce opponent of Australia's controversial carbon tax, said it still believed an alternative form of financial incentive is needed to cut emissions.

Australia's conservative prime minister, Tony Abbott, elected in September on the promise of abolishing the tax, set up a showdown within the Australian senate in December after 11 repeal bills cleared the parliament's lower house on Wednesday.

"There is no one single solution... We do believe that a price mechanism of some sort is a valid approach," BHP Chairman Jac Nasser told reporters following an annual meeting dominated by talk of climate change and corporate responsibility.

Labor, now in opposition, has conditionally agreed the carbon tax should be terminated but only if it is replaced with a market-based emissions trading scheme to discourage pollution.

Australia has the world's highest carbon emissions per capita owing to its reliance on coal-fired power for electricity.

Labor's carbon pricing plan aimed to tax major polluters with the world's highest carbon price of A$23 ($22.23) a tonne, before moving to a market cap-and-trade system by mid-2014.

BHP had argued the carbon tax, introduced by the former Labor government in 2012, would harm Australia's competitiveness and was unlikely to reduce the amount of CO2 going into the atmosphere around the world.

Abbott is proposing a so-called direct action plan, including an emission reduction fund and a market-based incentive to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Responding to shareholders, Nasser said BHP "accepts the climate change science" and that "actions have to be taken", but said the company would not invest in alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power.

The legislation to repeal the carbon tax will now proceed to the upper house, where Labor and the Greens party currently have the numbers to block the bills.

"Now is a good time to stop and reevaluate what's the best way forward," Nasser said.