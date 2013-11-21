PERTH Nov 21 Global miner BHP Billiton
, a fierce opponent of Australia's controversial carbon
tax, said it still believed an alternative form of financial
incentive is needed to cut emissions.
Australia's conservative prime minister, Tony Abbott,
elected in September on the promise of abolishing the tax, set
up a showdown within the Australian senate in December after 11
repeal bills cleared the parliament's lower house on Wednesday.
"There is no one single solution... We do believe that a
price mechanism of some sort is a valid approach," BHP Chairman
Jac Nasser told reporters following an annual meeting dominated
by talk of climate change and corporate responsibility.
Labor, now in opposition, has conditionally agreed the
carbon tax should be terminated but only if it is replaced with
a market-based emissions trading scheme to discourage pollution.
Australia has the world's highest carbon emissions per
capita owing to its reliance on coal-fired power for
electricity.
Labor's carbon pricing plan aimed to tax major polluters
with the world's highest carbon price of A$23 ($22.23) a tonne,
before moving to a market cap-and-trade system by mid-2014.
BHP had argued the carbon tax, introduced by the former
Labor government in 2012, would harm Australia's competitiveness
and was unlikely to reduce the amount of CO2 going into the
atmosphere around the world.
Abbott is proposing a so-called direct action plan,
including an emission reduction fund and a market-based
incentive to reduce greenhouse emissions.
Responding to shareholders, Nasser said BHP "accepts the
climate change science" and that "actions have to be taken", but
said the company would not invest in alternative energy sources
such as wind and solar power.
The legislation to repeal the carbon tax will now proceed to
the upper house, where Labor and the Greens party currently have
the numbers to block the bills.
"Now is a good time to stop and reevaluate what's the best
way forward," Nasser said.