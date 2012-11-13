SYDNEY Nov 13 BHP Billiton on
Tuesday was granted a four-year extension by the South
Australian state government to come up with a cost-effective
plan to expand its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine.
As part of the deal, BHP has committed to spending A$650
million on pre-project research and community work, according to
a statement by South Australia state premier Jay Weatherill.
The world's biggest miner scrapped a $20 billion-plus plan
to expand the mine in August, saying its proposal to dig an open
pit was too expensive and it was going to start from scratch to
find a cheaper way to extract copper.