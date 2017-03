SYDNEY, April 11 BHP Billiton , which is beefing up its shale gas business in the United States, called on U.S. lawmakers to open the door to oil and gas exports.

"They should encourage the export of their onshore oil and gas because that will have geopolitical benefits around the world," BHP Chairman Jac Nasser said.

BHP has set an overall production target of 240 million barrels of oil equivalent for fiscal 2013.