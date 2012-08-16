* BHP warns of job cuts as coal markets ease
* Cites concerns of rising costs
SYDNEY Aug 16 BHP Billiton
said on Thursday jobs could go at its Australian coal mines as
the miner faces a deteriorating global market, hit by slowing
industrial activity in China.
BHP in a 50-50 partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi
operates seven coal mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin yielding
mostly metallurgical coal used in steel making. At peak output,
the mines can supply up to a fifth of the world's traded coal.
"Against a backdrop of increasing costs and falling
commodity prices, we continue to focus on reducing our overheads
and operating costs," BHP said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
"We don't intend to provide any detail about specific
adjustments, but clearly there may be some impact on jobs in
some areas," it said.
Softening demand from China, where the economy is growing
at its slowest pace in more than three years, has dragged prices
of coal, iron ore and other commodities to multi-year lows,
hurting the profits of global miners such as BHP and Vale SA
.
The world's biggest mining firm, BHP, is increasingly
focusing on cutting costs. Analysts expect the company to report
its first drop in annual profits since the global financial
crisis due to weakening commodity demand when it releases its
financial results on Aug 22.