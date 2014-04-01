Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
MELBOURNE, April 1 BHP Billiton is weighing a range of options to simplify its portfolio, including a possible spin-off of unwanted businesses such as aluminium and nickel into a separate company, the top global miner said on Tuesday.
"We continue to actively study the next phase of simplification, including structural options, but will only pursue options that maximise value for BHP Billiton shareholders," the company said in a statement.
The statement came shortly after The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported that BHP was considering spinning off non-core assets into a separate company to existing shareholders.
The newspaper said the project looking at a range of options had been going on for more than a year with no decisions made.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.