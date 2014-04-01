MELBOURNE, April 1 BHP Billiton is weighing a range of options to simplify its portfolio, including a possible spin-off of unwanted businesses such as aluminium and nickel into a separate company, the top global miner said on Tuesday.

"We continue to actively study the next phase of simplification, including structural options, but will only pursue options that maximise value for BHP Billiton shareholders," the company said in a statement.

The statement came shortly after The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported that BHP was considering spinning off non-core assets into a separate company to existing shareholders.

The newspaper said the project looking at a range of options had been going on for more than a year with no decisions made.

