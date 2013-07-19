SYDNEY, July 19 U.S. hedge funds Oaktree Capital
Management and Centerbridge Partners on Friday asked Australia's
takeover regulator to intervene in surfwear company Billabong
International Ltd's $359 million refinancing deal with
Altamont Capital Partners.
Oaktree and Centerbridge, whose own refinancing proposal was
rebuffed by the company, are claiming elements of the deal
including a hefty break fee "amount to lock-up devices that are
anti-competitive and coercive."
The pair are asking the Takeovers Panel to delay the
drawdown of a $294 million bridge facility and the sale of
Billabong's DaKine brand to Altamont, both expected to occur
early next week, until the panel investigates the issue.
The Takeovers Panel said it had received the application and
was considering whether to investigate further.
Billabong said in a statement it "disagrees with the basis
for the application."
Billabong announced a refinancing deal with Altamont on
Tuesday, unveiling plans to issue Altamont share options for 15
percent of the company along with the sale of the DaKine
business.
The company said Thursday it had received a proposal from
the two hedge funds, which recently bought some of Billabong's
debt from senior lenders, after it had entered into the binding
agreement with Altamont.
Billabong began refinancing and asset sale talks with two
former takeover suitors -- one led by its former U.S. boss Paul
Naude and private equity firm Sycamore Partners, and the other
by Altamont and U.S. clothing group VF Corp -- last
month after both walked away from indicative offers at A$1.10
($1.01) a share.
Plagued with high debt from an ill-timed expansion and
struggling as its brands fell out of favour, Billabong has
issued a series of profit warnings since rejecting a A$850
million bid from private equity firm TPG Capital Management
in February 2012.
The company's shares were up 8.8 percent at A$0.40 on
Friday, from a high of A$13.56 six years ago.