SYDNEY Aug 23 U.S. hedge funds Oaktree Capital
Management and Centerbridge Partners sweetened their
refinancing proposal for surfwear company Billabong
International Ltd, upping the ante against a rival
group led by Altamont Capital Partners.
Oaktree and Centerbridge have offered a raft of terms
including a lower interest rate on the Australian surfwear
company's debt, which they say will give the company savings of
as much as A$143 million ($129.02 million) over five years.
The new offer "provides the board with greater flexibility
for addressing the company's near- and longer-term capital and
operational needs when compared to the revised Altamont ...
proposal," the hedge funds said in a statement.
Billabong said it was considering the offer and that its
board had met with the Centerbridge and Oaktree consortium.
Billabong's shares closed up 6.7 percent at A$0.59 a share.
The proposal from Oaktree and Centerbridge came after
Billabong said on Wednesday it had revised the terms of a
refinancing of its syndicated debt facilities with the Altamont
consortium, after scrutiny from Australian corporate regulators.
Billabong previously knocked back a refinancing proposal
from Oaktree and Centerbridge.
Plagued with high debt from an ill-timed expansion and
struggling as its brands fell out of favour, Billabong has
issued a series of profit warnings since rejecting a A$850
million bid from private equity firm TPG Capital Management in
February 2012.