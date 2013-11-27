BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
MELBOURNE Nov 27 Australian mining services company Bis Industries Ltd, owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts , has called off a planned float in face of poor sentiment around the mining and resources sector, it said on Wednesday.
"The feedback I have had from investors is that, whilst they acknowledge that Bis Industries is a high quality business with a strong and attractive market position, the current negative sentiment around resources expenditure is impacting on all companies exposed to the sector," Bis Industries Chief Executive Ian Lynass said in a statement.
The company had been seeking to raise as much as A$500 million ($456 million) in an initial public offering to give it a market value of around A$1 billion, and had been aiming to list before the end of the year.
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."