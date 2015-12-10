* Wright's Hotwire impacted by 2014 Mt. Gox collapse
* Tax Office moves hit co's tax credit recovery hopes
* "Mr. Bitcoin's" whereabouts unknown
By Jane Wardell and Jeremy Wagstaff
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Australian Craig Steven
Wright is the latest in a line of men alleged to be the
mysterious creator of bitcoin, a digital currency that has
attracted the interest of banks, speculators, criminals and
regulators.
Wired magazine, which along with fellow U.S. publication
Gizmodo published a story outing Wright based on a stash of
leaked documents and emails, called him a genius.
But interviews with those who have done business with
Wright, and a closer inspection of documents published by the
two technology websites paint a more complex picture. They point
to a smart but sometimes abrasive figure facing growing legal
and financial problems at least in part caused by his
involvement with bitcoin.
While it was not immediately possible to support or refute
claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto - the person or group
credited with writing the paper, protocols and software that led
to bitcoin - some of those who worked with Wright raised
questions about the timing of the leak and the likelihood that
he was Nakamoto.
"It can't be him, there's no way he could have kept quiet
about it this long," said a former senior employee at Hotwire
Preemptive Intelligence, who also detailed Wright's difficulties
with authorities over his Australian businesses' bitcoin
dealings.
The former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, citing
legal issues, said the collapse of Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange
Mt. Gox in early 2014 had a direct effect on Hotwire, which is
registered in Australia and is in the hands of administrators
attempting to unravel disputes with the Australian Tax Office
(ATO).
The collapse of Mt. Gox and the disappearance of hundreds of
millions of dollars' worth of bitcoin coincided with a decision
by the ATO, according to the documents, not to regard Wright's
bitcoin as money and that the digital currency therefore was
taxable like any other commodity. This punctured Hotwire's hopes
it could recover more than A$3 million in tax credits and helped
sink the company.
"Their cash flow disappeared right around the time Mt. Gox
collapsed," the former employee told Reuters, adding that staff
at Hotwire were told that Wright had funds in a bitcoin trust,
in which he was a beneficiary along with other unnamed parties.
"When they were trying to find cash flow after they were hit
by Mt. Gox, they couldn't sell the bitcoins in the trust to get
the cashflow because they couldn't break this wallet as there
are other trustees."
Wright has not commented publicly on the Wired and Gizmodo
reports, and Reuters' attempts to contact him using various
listed email addresses were unsuccessful. Wright's blog was
taken down on Wednesday, his Twitter and Google+ accounts were
deleted and access to his full LinkedIn profile restricted.
Attempts to reach Wright's lawyer were unsuccessful and
another former Hotwire employee said all staff had been
instructed not to speak to the media.
Wright's whereabouts are unknown. The landlord at his rented
Sydney home told a Reuters reporter that Wright had been due to
move out with his family before Christmas to move to London,
where he recently attended a conference and was, according to
his LinkedIn profile, enrolled for a Master's degree at
University of London.
UNMASKING THE MYSTERIOUS NAKAMOTO
The ATO was behind raids by Australian police on Wednesday
on Wright's home and office in Sydney. It declined to provide
any further detail on the raids, citing legal confidentiality.
Administrator McGrath Nicol told creditors last month that
the ATO slapped a A$1.7 million fine on Hotwire over its tax
refund claims. The former Hotwire employee said Wright once paid
in bitcoin to buy a banking platform from a Middle Eastern
seller. He then sought to claim a goods and services tax return,
or import credit, in cash worth millions of dollars which the
ATO denied.
Bitcoin experts say that unmasking Satoshi Nakamoto would be
significant for the industry. Not only would the proven founder
likely hold some sway over the future of the bitcoin protocol,
but Nakamoto may also hold enough bitcoin to influence the price
of bitcoin.
"What people are looking for essentially is the Bill Gates
of bitcoin," said David Glance, a director of innovation at the
University of Western Australia and noted bitcoin expert, who
doubts that Wright is Nakamato, pointing to pro-capitalist,
anti-hacking columns Wright wrote for The Conversation, a local
publication, in 2011.
After ditching several directorships in July, Wright remains
a director of three companies, including Hotwire, which had
sought to launch the world's first bitcoin bank.
McGrath Nicol noted in one report that the merging of
bitcoin and cash transactions in the web of companies involving
Wright "has made our review more difficult."
Wright's attempt to go offline in recent days contrasts with
the outgoing, self-promoting figure painted by former employees,
neighbouring businesses at his Sydney offices and other
acquaintances.
His Youtube account, now also deleted, contained videos of
him rowing in the gym attempting to break records, while his
LinkedIn profile contained a long list of academic
qualifications.
Asked about a statement on that profile that Wright was
"engaged as digital forensic expert and trainer with the
Australian Federal Police", the AFP said Wright was engaged to
provide a technical report to support an investigation.
"He was really outgoing, we used to call him Mr. Bitcoin,"
said an employee of a neighbouring business while Wright's
offices were searched.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Jeremy Wagstaff; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)