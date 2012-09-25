UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Sept 25 Coal magnate Nathan Tinkler's Mulsanne Resources is being sued for $30 million by junior coal explorer Blackwood Resources, the second legal action launched against the resources entrepreneur this month.
Blackwood said in a statement it has applied to have Mulsanne, a private investment vehicle owned by Tinkler, wound up after it failed to pay A$28.4 million ($30 million) for an agreed stake in the junior coal explorer.
Tinkler and Mulsanne did not immediately reply when contacted by e-mail for comment.
Tinkler, who has an empire spanning mining, property development, sports teams and horse breeding, last month abandoned a A$5.3 billion privatisation takeover of Whitehaven Coal.
A source familiar with the deal said that the 36-year-old failed to raise enough equity, falling short by around A$900 million.
A former electrician who made his fortune by taking high-risk bets in the resources sector, Tinkler is also being sued by property group Mirvac to recover about A$14 million.
Mirvac said Tinkler's property development firm Buildev Group failed to meet a court-ordered payment for industrial land for a coal terminal. ($1 = 0.9595 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
