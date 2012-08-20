MELBOURNE Aug 20 BlueScope Steel,
Australia's largest steelmaker, said challenges will remain for
domestic steel demand in the construction industry over the
remainder of the calendar year, but there may be a pick-up in
investment in 2013.
The company said domestic demand in the building and
construction industries has been flat for the past two years and
has dropped off in the past six months, due to credit
constraints for commercial property developments.
BlueScope CEO Paul O'Malley told reporters the local market
would also be impacted by the extent to which North Asian
steelmakers exported steel to Australia.
