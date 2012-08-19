MELBOURNE Aug 20 BlueScope Steel, Australia's largest steelmaker, posted a narrower full-year net loss on Monday after it restructured its struggling business to cope with falling prices and a high Aussie dollar.

BlueScope said its full-year net loss narrowed slightly to A$1.044 billion ($1.09 billion) from A$1.054 billion a year ago.

The result was in line with BlueScope's forecast last week that it expected to report a full-year net loss after tax of about A$1 billion, including restructuring charges.

Still, the steelmaker said it expects to see an improvement in the current first half of fiscal 2013 with an underlying net loss "approaching break-even".

"Our Australian businesses are expected to be EBITDA positive in FY2013, and globally we are now well positioned for growth," chief executive Paul O'Malley said.

Faced with weak markets, high raw materials prices and a high currency that made exports more expensive, BlueScope last year pulled out of the export market, slashed jobs and cut half of its steel-making capacity.

For the fiscal year, the underlying net loss widened 87 percent to A$238 million as raw material costs rose.

On Aug. 13, BlueScope said it would sell half of its Southeast Asian and North American building products businesses to Nippon Steel Corp for $540 million in cash, helping a return to profitability.

That announcement sent BlueScope shares surging by as much as 50 percent, their biggest one-day gain on record. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)