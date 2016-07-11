* First state government follows banks and SSAs into Green
format
By John Weavers
SYDNEY, July 11 (IFR) - Australia's underdeveloped Green
bond market is about to grow as the Treasury Corporation of
Victoria lays the groundwork for the first such
issuance from a state government.
Triple A rated TCV holds investor meetings this week ahead
of a potential offering via NAB for only the seventh such
transaction Down Under.
With total Green offerings of just A$2.35 billion ($1.76
billion) from six credits, the Australian dollar market accounts
for just 1.5 percent of all outstanding green bonds, according
to the Climate Bonds Initiative's fifth annual state of the
market report.
However, recent developments point to growing interest from
Australian investors.
In April, consumer-finance specialist FlexiGroup printed
Australia's first Green securitisation to show that some
investors were willing to pay a premium for exposure to
environmentally responsible assets.
Flexigroup's ABS included A$50 million of A2G notes backed
against loans for residential rooftop solar power systems. This
tranche priced 5bp inside an identical portion secured against
non-green assets - something few other issues have managed
globally.
Westpac could not repeat this feat a month later when it
became the fifth issuer of Green senior unsecured Australian
dollar bonds and the third major bank to do so.
Westpac's A$500 million 3.1 percent fixed-rate note, the
proceeds of which fund renewable energy and low-carbon
commercial property in Australia, priced in line with its
simultaneous A$1.8 billion floating-rate notes.
Fellow Aussie majors NAB and ANZ had previously priced Green
issues in line with conventional levels, with their respective
A$300 million seven-year and A$600 million five-year notes in
December 2014 and May 2015.
The World Bank issued the first Green Kangaroo in April 2014
with a A$300 million five-year bond and German agency KfW
followed 11 months later with a A$600 million 5.25-year note.
No corporate issuer has yet visited Australia's Green
market, even though the format is a good fit for companies with
natural Green assets.
Local property group Stockland went offshore to sell a 300
million euros ($331 million) seven-year Green Eurobond in
October 2014, while Energy Infrastructure Trust-owned Hallett
Hill No 2, a wind farm in South Australia, raised $200 million
from a US private placement.
A "good cause" premium, whereby Green investors accept lower
yields over conventional bonds, could trigger a run of senior
unsecured supply from issuers that might otherwise baulk at the
higher documentation costs.
Choice assets
A Sydney fund manager, who will be attending the investor
meetings, is keen to see what assets TCV is ring-fencing for the
sale.
He expects Victoria's Green bond to come flat to its
standard curve as have all previous bank and SSA senior
unsecured notes, although he does see some potential for tighter
pricing.
"In theory, Green bonds should be viewed as senior if their
ring-fenced assets are seen holding up better than the issuer's
overall asset pool in times of trouble," he said.
The continuing growth in ethical funds should also increase
price tension and may lead to tighter outcomes for Green issues
going forward.
The Responsible Investment Benchmark Report 2016, which is
due to be published on July 13, is likely to confirm the upward
trend. Last year's report showed socially responsible
investments in Australia in 2014 grew 24 percent year on year to
A$31.6 billion, or 2.49 percent of total assets under
management, versus and increase of 2.39 percent the previous
year. This followed 50 percent growth in 2013.
The CBI estimates climate-aligned bonds outstanding globally
total $694 billion, comprising $576 billion of unlabelled
climate-aligned notes (which finance climate solutions, but do
not carry a label) alongside $118 billion of labelled Green
paper.
The renminbi is the dominant currency with a 35 percent
global share, the US dollar is next at 24 percent and the euro
third at 16 percent. Sterling, the Canadian dollar, Russian
rouble, Indian rupee, Korean won, Swiss franc and Swedish kroner
make up the rest of the top ten in that order.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)