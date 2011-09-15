(Corrects Australia bank ratings to AA in second paragraph)

CANBERRA, Sept 15 Australia's government on Thursday unveiled laws allowing lenders to issue covered bonds for the first time, hoping to help counter mounting financial turmoil overseas by increasing borrowing options for major banks and other institutions.

Australia's so-called "big four" banks -- all in a AA rating band -- have for some time argued for covered bonds to help lower their dependence on overseas wholesale funding markets, which some analysts have called the local sector's Achilles heel.

"Treasury estimates the government's framework will allow Australian institutions to issue A$130 billion of covered bonds in coming years," Treasurer Wayne Swan said, introducing the laws to parliament.

Both houses in parliament are expected to be able to pass the laws by year end, despite a heavy legislative schedule.

Local banks got through the global financial crisis in relatively good shape, but remain vulnerable to shockwaves in financial markets because of their dependence on global funding, which went into deep freeze after the 2008 credit crunch.

The big banks have argued covered bonds will help them cut their cost of funding, and in doing so help deflect mounting public anger over interest rate hikes outpacing moves by the central bank and also rising fees for banking services.

Australia's four major banks -- Commonwealth Bank , Westpac , Australia New Zealand Banking Corp and National Australia Bank -- are set to borrow $100 billion this financial year, largely offshore to bridge a funding gap between loans and deposits.

The four banks generally lean on international wholesale debt markets for a quarter of their annual funding needs but a sharply higher domestic savings rate this year reduced their funding gap and their dependence on global debt markets.

The banks are still reeling from sharp rises in costs as they refinance cheap debt raised before the 2008 global financial crisis. They are expected to refinance most of the cheap debt early next year.

Covered bonds would offer investors security in the form of bank balance sheet assets, such as mortgage pools, and will help Australian banks, credit unions and building societies access cheaper, more stable and longer term funding in domestic and offshore wholesale capital markets, Swan said.

"We have already seen banks from Canada and Norway coming to Australia to issue covered bonds and take our savings home with them. Allowing our institutions another string in their bow to compete for funding with banks around the world is an absolute no-brainer," Swan said.

Introduction of the bills comes amid renewed turmoil on global markets over sovereign debt problems in Europe and fears of a return to recession in the United States.

In a bid to counter concerns that covered bonds could reinforce the dominance of Australia's big four banks, Swan said smaller lenders could pool and jointly issue covered bonds.

As an additional protection, the bill also includes a regulatory cap on the amount of covered bonds an institution can issue, with the pool of assets used to secure issuance no greater than 8 percent of an institution's assets.

"This further reduces the likelihood that a levy on the banking industry would ever be required under the scheme, as the sale of an institution's assets would almost certainly recover tax payers' funds," Swan said.

The government at the weekend introduced a new deposit guarantee cap of A$250,000 per person per institution from February next year to protect savings in around 99 percent of Australian deposit accounts. Previously it was at A$1,000,000.

The covered bonds laws were flagged in a package of banking laws prepared in December last year to help mutual credit unions and building societies become a fifth pillar of Australia's finance sector.

Building societies and credit unions controlled 36 percent of mortgages and 25 percent of deposits in 1984 but over the years their market share has dwindled to 4 percent of the two markets as the big banks swallow competition. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)