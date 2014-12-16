SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (IFR) - A long-awaited report last week called on Australian banks to raise additional capital to manage the risk of a housing crisis, potentially sparking raisings of up to A$20bn (US$16.6bn) if regulators adopt the recommendations.

David Murray's Financial Stability Inquiry had been examining the health of the domestic banking system and its ability to cope with another crisis. The report, published on December 7, advised that Australian lenders should aim to be in the top quartile of international banks, in terms of their core equity Tier 1 capital, and warned that they should not rely on an implicit government guarantee to bail them out of trouble.

Differences in regulatory and accounting treatment between different countries mean it is hard to compare capital ratios, but the report has estimated that Australian banks have core equity Tier 1 ratios of 10.0%-11.6% under BIS treatment, short of the 12.2% required to be in the world's top 25%.

Morgan Stanley estimated that the four major banks needed to raise A$8bn-$12bn to meet the FSI's recommended capital levels, while Deutsche Bank put the shortfall at A$20bn, based on the midpoint. Morgan Stanley said it expected banks would need to raise A$38bn in total come the end of the 2017 financial year to support loan growth and achieve a 10% CET1 ratio under Australian standards, with the funds coming from dividend reinvestment plans, asset sales and share placements.

"On our estimates, ANZ and NAB look more vulnerable to higher capital requirements than CBA and WBC (Westpac), given a lower Basel CET1 starting point and weaker capital generation," wrote Morgan Stanley analysts.

"With NAB likely to benefit from asset sales and the run-off of legacy assets in coming periods, we view ANZ as the most likely of the banks to undertake a large share placement or rights issue in coming months."

Shares in the Big Four banks all rose last Monday, as it emerged that the recommended capital increase was less than investors had feared. ANZ and Commonwealth Bank of Australia went up 0.9% each, while Westpac and National Australia Bank gained 1.0% and 1.7%, respectively, against a 0.7% increase in the All Ordinaries index. Bonds and credit default swaps, or CDS, were largely unchanged.

Smaller banks, which currently have a lower CET1 requirement of 7%, fared less well: Bank of Queensland shares dropped 1.8%, while Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Macquarie Bank each fell 0.2%.

The report recommended that banks using an internal ratings-based approach should increase the risk-weighting they applied to residential mortgages to 25%-30% from the current level of around 18%, which would consume an extra 1% of CET capital, equivalent to A$14bn for the Big Four banks combined.

Standard & Poor's estimated that the major Australian lenders were likely to be close to the CET ratio minimum for domestic systemically important banks of 8% under Australian criteria, if they applied the recommended risk-weighting, meaning that they would need to raise capital to maintain a buffer.

Less government support

The report said that banks should bolster their capital ratios to weaken perceptions of an implicit government guarantee, not least because Australia was anxious to hold on to its AAA sovereign credit rating. The current implied state support means that the issuer credit ratings of the Big Four banks are two notches higher under ratings from Moody's and S&P, and the latter considers the government "highly supportive". As a result, there is a risk that bank bonds can be downgraded if implicit state support is removed.

"Government should not generally guarantee the ongoing solvency and operations of individual financial institutions," the report said. "However, there may be instances - particularly where system-wide failure is threatened - where public sector support of the basic functions of the financial system is warranted, such as liquidity support by the Reserve Bank of Australia."

The language in the Murray report encourages a move towards loss-absorbing bonds to help resolve a crisis at one of the banks, rather than drawing on taxpayer funds. It also suggested introducing a new capital security that would rank between Tier 2 capital and senior unsecured notes.

An industry consultation will run until March 31 2015, after which regulators will decide whether or not to take the recommendations on board. This means that the amount of extra capital banks need to raise will not be known until next year.

Another part of the report recommended that disclosure requirements could be reduced for large corporate issuers selling plain vanilla bonds, in an attempt to promote the retail bond market. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Steve Garton)