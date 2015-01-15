SYDNEY Jan 16 Australia's push to privatise A$130 billion ($106 billion) worth of state assets is set to deepen its A$388 billion corporate bond market and boost business credit, helping lenders reduce an over-reliance on mortgages that has worried the central bank.

The asset sales could be the major driver in Australia's corporate bond market this year with investment bankers targetting big Asian and Canadian investors.

A weakened Australian dollar, which fell 8.5 percent last year, is also helping prop up the domestic debt market because it makes overseas borrowing and hedging more expensive.

"The asset sales have the potential to bring a very constructive year for the local bond market," said John Manning, a senior investor manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, which looks after A$12 billion in fixed income and cash.

The mooted privatisations could help diversify a market described as small and lacking depth. Just A$52 billion or 13 percent of the A$383 billion in outstanding corporate bonds were issued by non-financial borrowers, according to Deutsche Bank data.

Australian states are selling "non-critical" public assets to lower their debt and funding costs, while also planning to launch much-needed infrastructure projects from roads to light train services.

This is exactly the type of spending that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the central bank, is counting on to help the domestic economy cope with lower commodity prices and a cooling in mining investment.

Port of Brisbane and rail freight company Aurizon Network were privatised by the state of Queensland and debt raised by the new owners was highly sought-after.

The spread of the 2020 bonds backing the Port of Brisbane acquisition narrowed to 132 basis points over the interbank swap rate, from 190 bps when initially sold, while the margin for Aurizon's 2020 notes tightened to 144 basis points from 180 bps.

"The market would welcome a lot more opportunities to invest in high-quality corporate assets," said Aberdeen's Manning, citing Port of Brisbane's bonds.

The loan syndication market is also set to see volumes exceeding A$100 billion this year on the back of asset sales, bankers said. The government is looking to sell assets worth A$130 billion, of which A$40 billion is likely to be available in 2015.

Potentially up for sale in the coming year are a stake in New South Wales state's energy grid, shipping ports in Victoria, Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia states and power generation assets in Queensland.

"A big area where we saw deals, and continue to see more, is infrastructure," said Robin Dutta, head of loan syndication at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Business credit jumped 4.6 percent for the year to November, the most since March 2009. It grew 1.8 percent in the same period a year ago.

Banks will welcome increased business lending after relying on residential mortgages for much of their earnings growth to rack up five straight years of record profits. That prompted the RBA to warn last year it was prepared to take regulatory steps to rein in lending for property speculation.

"As it stands, the corporate segment is really where banks will be looking to focus in 2015," said Martin Smith, head of markets analysis at East & Partners, a financial research firm.

"The credit conditions are among the best we've seen in recent years. We see that demand for privatisation of assets being met by not only local Australian banks but foreign banks looking to fund the borrowing requirement. That's very competitive." ($1=1.22 Australian dollars) (Editing by Eric Meijer)